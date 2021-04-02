‘Delighted with the Sportstar Aces award for Anantapur Sports Academy,’ says Moncho Ferrer

I appreciate our team for their work over the years, says Programme Director Ferrer

“We are delighted to share with you that our Sports for Development Programme, Anantapur Sports Academy (ASA) has won the prestigious Sportstar Aces Award 2021, in the ‘Sports for Good’ category,” Moncho Ferrer, Programme Director, said in a statement on Friday.

“The Sportstar Aces Awards by Sportstar Magazine and The Hindu Group recognise sporting achievements and efforts to contribute to the country’s sporting fabric in equal measure, and ASA is being honoured for its role in tying sports together with attention to social indicators” he said..

Ferrer, who received the award through a virtual ceremony (because of COVID-19 restriction) held on Friday, said their sports programme is all about sports for good.

“I appreciate our team at Anantapur Sports Academy for their work over the years and thank the children for their participation,” he said.

“This award reminds us that we are on the right track, and encourages us to work towards realising our vision to leverage the power of sports for the benefit of underprivileged and marginalised children and youth in Anantapur district,” he added.

P. Sai Krishna, Director of Anantapur Sports Academy said, he would like to thank the Sportstar Aces Awards team for including a Sports for Good category for the first time to acknowledge the efforts of sports for development organisations across India.

“On this note, we also thank the support from our local community including parents, schools as well as our numerous partners we have been fortunate to collaborate over the years,” he said.