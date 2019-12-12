Delhi’s vanishing sports tournaments

Winter in Delhi used to bring people out of their houses to enjoy peanuts, sport, and a spot of afternoon sunshine. In some cases, when the sun set on the grounds of the Roshanara Club, and the cricket continued, hip flasks would emerge, and a pushcart man would supply local chakna from across the wall.

Ferozeshah Kotla, Ambedkar Stadium, Shivaji Stadium, Ajmal Khan Park, Lodhi Colony’s central park were some of the popular spots that attracted sport-lovers. Cricket, hockey, and football were played during the day; volleyball and basketball late in the evening, under lights. Table tennis and badminton went into indoor spaces like St Columba’s School and the RBI hall, where business was conducted during the day and matches in the evening.

Sadly, this sporting activity has declined in Delhi, and while there are many reasons — the emergence of other entertainment options, the fascination with big-ticket events, and stadia restricting entry — one of them is the death of major city competitions like the DCM Cup (football), Nehru Hockey (that now has a shifting location) and the Master Prithvi Nath Sharma basketball tournaments.

Sport-enthusiasts in Delhi used to have a rich choice to plan their day. “We would soak in the sun at the Ferozeshah Kotla during Ranji Trophy matches, watching some of the big stars of the game. Next door was football at the Ambedkar Stadium,” recalls S. Ganesh, a sports-marketing consultant who now lives in New York, but craves a day of sport-watching in the Capital. There is little for him to enjoy.

The DCM Cup held its final edition in 1998 when Mohun Bagan won the title. “It was the first tournament to bring foreign clubs to Delhi. We saw some World Cup players in action at the Ambedkar Stadium. The stands would be packed and spectators got to see some memorable matches with clubs from Korea, Germany, and Iran,” remembers veteran sports scribe Jaydeep Basu.

Action during the first leg semi-finals of the Nehru Hockey Trophy Championship at Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi on January 13, 1983. (Published in The Sportstar on July 02, 1983) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Trips to Ambedkar Stadium and Ferozeshah Kotla would include a welcome dash to Old Delhi where kebabs, kormas and chaat would go with goals and runs. Since football matches had a paid entry, spectators would enter Kotla for free and from its upper galleries, watch the action at Ambedkar Stadium. At times, the players on the field at Kotla would be pleasantly ‘disturbed’ by the thunderous roar from the Ambedkar Stadium at a goal scored or one saved.

Shivaji Stadium was the destination for hockey lovers. Some of the finest players would produce electrifying action, keeping spectators entranced during the Nehru Cup and Sanjay Gandhi tournaments, always in winter. These brought great business to the samosa sellers. There was always a queue here, and it was a tough decision whether to miss the action before or after half-time.

It was common for people to watch a game at Ambedkar and then rush to Shivaji Stadium, depending on the stars engaged in the matches. S. P. Singh, a businessman who never missed a game in the capital, would be ‘consulted’ by scribes who popped out for samosas, and missed some part of the action. He was an authority on sports in the capital.

At the 2005 finals of the 33rd Master Prithvi Nath Sharma Memorial Basketball Tournament, in Delhi | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

There were some who would squeeze in a visit to the Ajmal Khan Park to enjoy the Prithvi Nath basketball tournament (which ended a decade ago). The cold of winter was forgotten once the warmth from the courts spread to the temporary stands. Hundreds from nearby residential areas would flock to watch the basketball contests, and to consume some of the best bread pakoras and hot milk.

The central park, adjacent to the bus stop in Lodhi Colony, would stage volleyball matches in the evening where office-goers would break journey to enjoy tea and the game. Similarly, tourists, waiting for a delayed train at New Delhi, would spend time at the Karnail Singh stadium to catch some cricket and chhole-kulche from the Sita Ram Diwan Chand outlet in nearby Paharganj.

Table tennis tournaments such as Manav Sthali and Surjeet Kaur, have vanished from Delhi’s calendar. So has the city’s local winter-sporting culture where even inter-colony matches were well-attended, and the warm chai flowed into foggy nights.