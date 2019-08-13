Delhi High Court sets aside AAI elections

Observing that parallel elections held by the two Archery Association of India (AAI) factions “were not in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court,” the Delhi High Court has set aside the polls and directed the Union Sports Ministry to constitute a Transitory Committee (TC) to run the sport.

In order to ensure that Indian archers do not suffer as a result of the uncertainty over AAI elections, the steps suggested by the World Archery (which had earlier rejected the AAI elections held in Delhi and Chandigarh on June 9) should be immediately implemented, the court said.

“This is because unless a solution is found to restore the membership of the AAI with the WA, participation of Indian archers under the Indian flag at next international events, including the Olympics, would be doubtful.”

Taking into account WA’s ultimatum to AAI to find a long-term solution by the end of August, the court directed the Ministry to form a TC — comprising a representative of the Ministry, a member of each from the two AAI factions and a representative from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), in coherence with the apex body’s recommendation — by August 23.

The court said Justice B.D. Ahmed, a former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, be made the chairperson of the TC — which should have its first meeting on August 24 and meet again before the end of this month.

“A communication will be sent by the TC to the WA positively on or before August 31, apprising it of the above development.”

The court said the TC would perform the role and all the tasks — including coordinating with the WA to ensure participation of Indian archers at international events under the Indian flag — of the AAI executive body until elections were held again.

The question of whether fresh elections “should await the decision of this court on appropriate amendments to the constitution of the AAI to bring it in line with the National Sports Code” will be considered on the next hearing on September 6.