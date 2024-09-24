Delhi HC issues notice to AITA over alleged sports code violation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on a petition by former India tennis players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja challenging the holding of its election later this month over alleged violation of the Sports Code.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, while declining to stay the election at this stage, ordered that the result of the polls, which are scheduled to be held on September 28, shall not be made public till further order of the court.

The court further cautioned that if the election is subsequently found to be in violation of the Sports Code, it will not allow the elected office-bearers to function and that an independent entity could be appointed in their place.

“If the election process is conducted in defiance of the subsisting directions, the office-bearers will be restrained from functioning. Then we will consider appointing someone as the ad hoc (body)...,” the court said.

The court also issued notice to the Centre and said the election will be subject to the outcome to the plea. It has posted the plea for further hearing on October 14.

Violation

The plea claimed that amongst the 18 patent violations, the most significant was the lack of any seats for athletes in the Central Council / General Assembly of the AITA.

It claimed that the Constitution of AITA did not provide for any representation of eminent sportspersons of outstanding merit in the Central Council / General Assembly or the Executive Committee, despite the requirement to provide a minimum of 25% for sportspersons of outstanding merit.

It was also stated that the AITA had a “historical record” of having no respect or regard for the laws of the land, including the Sports Code and various court orders. “The Constitution of the AITA, which was in force since 31.8.2000, remained unamended after the passing of the Sports Code,” the plea said.

The plea, apart from seeking direction to ensure that elections of AITA is held strictly in compliance with the National Sports Code, has also sought for appointment of a retired judge as an Administrator of the AITA to run the affairs.