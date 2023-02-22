ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi girls lift under-15 team title

February 22, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

Ms. Avisha won both her singles while Ms. Sayanika brushed aside her opponent Nandini Saha as Delhi won the team championship which was last held in 2019.

Stan Rayan

The Delhi girls who won the under-15 inter-State team title in the National sub-junior table tennis championships at Alappuzha on Tuesday. Photo: Stan Rayan | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Karnataka’s Tanishka Kalabhairav who won the under-11 girls singles title in the National sub-junior table tennis championships at Alappuzha on Tuesday. Photo: Stan Rayan | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Avisha Karmarkar and junior national champion Sayanika Maji played a lead role as Delhi defeated West Bengal 3-1 and won the under-15 girls inter-State team title in the UTT 84th National sub-junior table tennis championships at the YMCA here on Tuesday.

Ms. Avisha won both her singles while Ms. Sayanika brushed aside her opponent Nandini Saha as Delhi won the team championship which was last held in 2019.

“We worked really hard for this victory, it was not easy,” said Delhi’s junior international Ms. Sayanika.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TANISHKA TRIUMPHS

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Tanishka Kalabhairav took the under-11 girls singles title with a 3-1 verdict over West Bengal’s Saturya Banerjee.

Team Results (Youth Girls U-15): Final: Delhi bt West Bengal 3-1 (Avisha Karmakar bt Syndrela Das 11-4, 11-13, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9, Sayanika Majhi bt Nandini Saha 11-6, 11-3, 11-4, Avisha/Vanshika Mudgal lost to Nandini/Syndrela 6-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, Avisha Karmakar bt Nandini Saha 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6).

Semifinals: Delhi bt Maharashtra 3-2 (Sayanika bt Jennifer Varghese 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, Avisha bt Ikshika Umate 11-7, 11-5, 11-8, Sayanika/Avisha lost to Bhoota Raina/Divyanshi Bhowmick 8-11, 9-11, 5-11, Avisha lost to Jennifer 11-7, 7-11, 8-11, 13-11, 9-11, Sayanika bt Ikshika Umate 11-3, 7-11, 11-2, 11-5); West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 3-0 (Syndrela bt M. Hansini 11-7, 11-3, 11-9, Nandini bt Sharvani Nagam 11-7, 11-9, 11-2, Nandini/Syndrella bt Nandini Reena Balaji/Hansini 11-7 12-10, 11-5).

Under-11 girls singles final: Tanishka Kalabhairav (Kar) bt Saturya Banerjee (WB) 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-1. Semifinals: Saturya Banerjee bt Daniya Godil (Guj) 11-8, 11-9, 15-17, 11-4; Tanishka Kalabhairav bt Shariqa Shahid (WB) 13-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US