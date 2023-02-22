Delhi girls lift under-15 team title

February 22, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

Avisha Karmarkar and junior national champion Sayanika Maji played a lead role as Delhi defeated West Bengal 3-1 and won the under-15 girls inter-State team title in the UTT 84th National sub-junior table tennis championships at the YMCA here on Tuesday.

Ms. Avisha won both her singles while Ms. Sayanika brushed aside her opponent Nandini Saha as Delhi won the team championship which was last held in 2019.

“We worked really hard for this victory, it was not easy,” said Delhi’s junior international Ms. Sayanika.

TANISHKA TRIUMPHS

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Tanishka Kalabhairav took the under-11 girls singles title with a 3-1 verdict over West Bengal’s Saturya Banerjee.

Team Results (Youth Girls U-15): Final: Delhi bt West Bengal 3-1 (Avisha Karmakar bt Syndrela Das 11-4, 11-13, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9, Sayanika Majhi bt Nandini Saha 11-6, 11-3, 11-4, Avisha/Vanshika Mudgal lost to Nandini/Syndrela 6-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, Avisha Karmakar bt Nandini Saha 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6).

Semifinals: Delhi bt Maharashtra 3-2 (Sayanika bt Jennifer Varghese 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, Avisha bt Ikshika Umate 11-7, 11-5, 11-8, Sayanika/Avisha lost to Bhoota Raina/Divyanshi Bhowmick 8-11, 9-11, 5-11, Avisha lost to Jennifer 11-7, 7-11, 8-11, 13-11, 9-11, Sayanika bt Ikshika Umate 11-3, 7-11, 11-2, 11-5); West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 3-0 (Syndrela bt M. Hansini 11-7, 11-3, 11-9, Nandini bt Sharvani Nagam 11-7, 11-9, 11-2, Nandini/Syndrella bt Nandini Reena Balaji/Hansini 11-7 12-10, 11-5).

Under-11 girls singles final: Tanishka Kalabhairav (Kar) bt Saturya Banerjee (WB) 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-1. Semifinals: Saturya Banerjee bt Daniya Godil (Guj) 11-8, 11-9, 15-17, 11-4; Tanishka Kalabhairav bt Shariqa Shahid (WB) 13-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5.

