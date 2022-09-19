Deepika, Vanshika better under-18 National records

Javelin thrower Deepika and pole vaulter Vanshika Ghanghas broke under-18 national records on the final day of the 17th National youth athletics championships

The Kerala boys team which won the medley relay gold at the National youth athletics championships in Bhopal on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haryana’s promising javelin thrower Deepika and pole vaulter Vanshika Ghanghas broke under-18 national records on the final day of the 17th National youth athletics championships in Bhopal on Monday.

Deepika bettered her three-month-old javelin record with a 51.84m effort while Vanshika cleared 3.56m and broke Nivya Antony’s five-year-old record in the girls pole vault.

Kerala’s V.S. Anupriya who won the girls shot put gold at the National youth athletics championships in Bhopal on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, West Bengal sprinter Almas Kabir set a new meet record clocking 21.68s while taking the boys’ 200m gold.

The results (gold medallists only):

Boys: 200m: Almas Kabir (WB) 21.68s MR, OR 21.87. 1500m: Amit Chaudhry (UP) 3:57.23s. 2000m steeplechase: Suraj Kumar Pal (UP) 6:12.01s. 400m hurdles: Jerome Sanjay Nishanth (TN) 53.62s. High Jump: R. Castro Raj (TN) 1.98m. Long jump: Mohammed Atta Sazid (Har) 7.33m. Javelin throw: Arjun (Delhi) 72.92m. Hammer throw: Mohammed Aman (UP) 66.08m. 1000m medley relay: Kerala (S. Sangeeth, Kannan K.S. Kanjirapparambil, N. Adil, P Abhiram) 1:58.63. 10,000m walk: Ashish Santosh Yadav (MP) 45:32.47s.

Girls: 200m: Ruthika Saravanan (TN) 24.70s. 1500m: Laxita Vinod Sanilea (Guj) 4:42.08s. 2000m steeplechase: Ekta Pradeep Dey (MP) 7:21.17s. 400m hurdles: Shreeya Rajesh (Kar) 1:01.96s. Pole vault: Vanshika Ghanghas (Har) 3.56m NR, OR 3.55, Nivya Antony, 2017. Triple jump: Divyasri (TN) 12.21m. Shot put: V.S. Anupriya (Ker) 14.96m. Javelin throw: Deepika (Har) 51.84m NR, Old 51.37, own, 2022. 1000m medley relay: Maharashtra (Isha N. Ramteke, Gauravi U. Naik, Anushka D. Kumbhar, Isha R. Jadhav) 2:14.50s. Heptathlon: Mubssina Mohammed (Lak) 4649 points.