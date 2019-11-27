Deepak Chahar’s bat takes Rajasthan to semifinal

The fight for the final semifinal spot in Group A at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 went down to the wire before Rajasthan booked it by the slightest of margins on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Rajasthan defeated Delhi by two runs as Deepak Chahar showed the way with an unbeaten 55 off 42 balls with seven sixes.

The Rajasthan skipper had walked in with his side tottering at 50 for five — it had lost four wickets for seven runs at one stage.

In reply, barring Rishabh Pant’s 30, the Delhi top- and middle-order failed to get going.

From 63 for six in the 12th over, Lalit Yadav and Varun Sood kept their side in the hunt with cameos.

However, Aniket Choudhary and Khaleel Ahmed picked up wickets at crucial stages to help their team prevail.

Three-way tie

In the Haryana-Maharashtra contest, the latter won by two runs, leaving three teams — Baroda, Rajasthan and Maharashtra — tied on eight points.

Maharashtra (-0.444) needed to restrict Haryana to less than 150 after making 165/7 to get its NRR above Rajasthan (-0.254), but failed to do so. Had Haryana won, Baroda would have qualified instead of Rajasthan as the teams both had eight points but Baroda had beaten Rajasthan in their clash.