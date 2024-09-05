GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DeChambeau, Scheffler part of PGA Tour- LIV Golf match

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas, Golfweek reported

Published - September 05, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Las Vegas

AP

Las Vegas

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will take on LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas, Golfweek reported Wednesday, the first time outside the Majors top players from each circuit will compete against each other.

Blake Smith of Hambric Sports, who manages Scheffler and Koepka for Hambric Sports, confirmed their appearance and said both were “excited to be part of this unique event.” Among details still to be announced were when in December the match would be held and on which course.

The foursome combined for 13 Majors over the last decade. More compelling is that the match brings together players from the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which happens only at the four Majors and the Olympics.

The PGA Tour is still negotiating with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia — the financial provider of LIV — as a minority investor. There is no indication a deal is close, and it would remain subject to U.S. Department of Justice review. The PGA Tour confirmed last week that anyone competing with LIV is not eligible for a tour event for one year after his last appearance.

Golfweek said the match would be televised by TNT.

Published - September 05, 2024 11:20 pm IST

