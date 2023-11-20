ADVERTISEMENT

De Villiers, West Brook and Jersey Legend impress

November 20, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau

: De Villiers, West Brook and Jersey Legend impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 20)

Outer sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Total Gallery - Xtreme) (R. Ravi), Born Dancer (A. Ramu) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Honey Cake (Qureshi), Antilope (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Shifting Power - Invicta) (Ramesh K), a 2-y-o (Surf Rider - Light) (A. Ramu) 1-16, 600/44. They finished together.

1200m: Jersey Legend (S. Shareef) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A fine display. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-41, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Halaq) (P. Trevor) 1-45, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up in the last part.

Outer sand - Nov 19

600m: Bold Act (rb) 44.5. Moved well. Magnus (S. Shareef) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Sand Castles (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Georgina) (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

