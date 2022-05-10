DC braces for well-oiled RR in must-win game

Purple Cap holder Chahal will look to ride the momentum.

May 10, 2022 19:05 IST

Kuldeep-Chahal face off could prove decisive; Shaw set to miss out again

After a massive setback to its bid to make the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will aim to be more flexibile and resilient when it faces Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium here on Tuesday.

A spot in the playoffs will still be possible even if Capitals are beaten, but all remaining games will have to be won and other results need to go their way.

Capitals were lacklustre with both bat and ball against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Khaleel Ahmed’s spell was the lone bright spot, and he will be expected to hit similar lengths and create similar angles to unsettle the Royals batting line-up.

And, if his efforts are backed up by the profligate Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje, it could make a huge difference.

Coach Ricky Ponting will expect the batters to take more responsibility than they did against Super Kings. Royals’ well-oiled bowling outfit will come hard at them but patience would be a virtue. Prithvi Shaw is set to miss another game as he hasn’t yet returned from hospital.

For Royals, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna will be the key bowlers. A win will likely lift them to second in the points table.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will come face to face for the second time. The mini-battle between them could prove to be the difference between the sides if the contest is tight.