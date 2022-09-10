Bopanna withdraws from Davis Cup with knee injury

AITA tipped to select Myneni as a replacement

Kamesh Srinivasan
September 10, 2022 19:14 IST

NEW DELHI

The Indian aspirations for the Davis Cup World Group tie against Norway suffered a jolt as World No. 19 doubles star, Rohan Bopanna, withdrew owing to a knee injury.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) was tipped to select Saketh Myneni as a replacement and rush him to Lillehammer in Norway for the tie to be played on September 16 and 17 on indoor hard court.

Myneni has had a very successful season so far, winning half a dozen Challenger doubles titles, most of them with Yuki Bhambri who is a key member of the squad.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sasikumar Mukund are the other members of the team as recorded in the Davis Cup website. 

Sumit Nagal was also named in the six-member team, but there was no clarity about him reaching Norway for the tie, possibly as a reserve.

Captain Rohit Rajpal and coach Zeeshan Ali have already reached Norway and the team is expected to assemble in strength shortly to get acclimatised to the conditions and prepare in right earnest.

Norway has named Casper Ruud, the US Open finalist, who could become World No. 1 if he wins the Grand Slam in New York.

The other members of the team, Viktor Durasovic (341), Lukas Hellum Lilleengen (1089) apart from Herman Hoeyeraal and Simen Sunde Bratholm without any world ranking, offer hope to the Indian team.

