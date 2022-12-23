ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Rajpal retained as Davis Cup captain

December 23, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has retained Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Davis Cup team for the World Group play-off tie against Denmark to be played on indoor hard court at the Royal Stage, Hillerod in Denmark, on February 3 and 4. The 51-year-old has many roles to play, as the AITA Treasurer has recently also been elected as a member of the Executive Council of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). India holds a 2-1 win-loss record against Denmark. In the last tie, India beat Denmark 4-0 at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on grass in March this year. India had won 3-2 in 1984, and the only loss was in 1927. The 19-year-old Holger Rune, ranked No.11 in the world could be the major stumbling block for India, while the other leading players are August Holmgren and Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 480 and 666 respectively.

