Davis Cup draw at U.P. Chief Minister’s residence on Friday

September 12, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The draw ceremony for the Davis Cup World Group-2 tennis tie between India and Morocco will be held at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Friday.

The non-playing captain of the Indian team, Rohit Rajpal, along with the officials of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) met the CM and presented him with the first ticket for the tie to be held at the Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar on Saturday and Sunday.

“It will be an action-packed weekend for the tennis enthusiasts, especially for the fans in Lucknow. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government for its support in hosting the tie, celebrating tennis and also putting up a memorable farewell for Rohan Bopanna”, said the secretary-general of AITA, Anil Dhupar.

Bopanna who arrived here after a memorable doubles final at the US Open will resume training with the team on Wednesday.

“We congratulate Rohan Bopanna and are eagerly waiting to witness him serving for India one last time in Davis Cup. We applaud his dedication, the way he played the US Open final and honoured the spirit of the game”, said the AITA president Anil Jain.

Bopanna, who had made his Davis Cup debut in 2002, has announced that the tie against Morocco would be his last Davis Cup engagement.

The rest of the Indian team — Sumit Nagal, Mukund Sasikumar, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Yuki Bhambri, and Ramkumar Ramanathan — is already training at the venue.

The two singles matches, to be played one after the other, are scheduled to start at 12 noon on Saturday. Three matches, starting with the doubles and followed by the two reverse singles, will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The winner of the tie will qualify for the World Group-1 play-off.