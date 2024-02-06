GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Davis Cup | Tennis greats go down memory lane in milestone event

February 06, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
Old is gold: President of MCC Vivek Kumar Reddy, former Indian tennis stalwarts Ramesh Krishnan, Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj and Vasudevan at the function.

Old is gold: President of MCC Vivek Kumar Reddy, former Indian tennis stalwarts Ramesh Krishnan, Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj and Vasudevan at the function. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Madras Cricket Club organised a grand get-together to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s first Davis Cup final appearance in the Open era of tennis here on Monday.

It was an evening filled with warm nostalgia about a period in tennis when India punched above its weight. In 1974, the Indian squad comprising the Amritraj brothers — Vijay and Anand — along with Jasjit Singh and Sashi Menon stunned some big teams to reach the final, only for the government to forfeit the summit clash against South Africa due to the latter’s Apartheid policy.

Anand and Vijay spoke about the road to the final, recalling the matches against Japan, Australia and the Soviet Union and their feelings about the forfeit.

“After we beat Australia, we hoped Italy would beat South Africa in the other semifinals because we knew the Apartheid could be an issue. I still believe we should have gone and played. We would have beaten them 4-1, and it would have been a great lesson to beat an all-white team on their home soil with two non-white players,” said Anand. Later in the evening, Ramesh Krishnan spoke about the team’s tremendous run to the final yet again in 1987 alongside the Amritraj brothers and S. Vasudevan, who were all felicitated by the club.

MCC also feted former and current Indian tennis players Somdev Devvarman, G. Prajnesh, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Lakshmi Mahadevan and Sai Jayalakshmi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.