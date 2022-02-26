Dark Son and Emperor Ashoka excel

Dark Son, Emperor Ashoka, Sheer Elegance and Canary Wharf excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 26).

Outer sand

800m: Choice (B. Dharshan), Sunny Isles (Sai Vamsi) 58, 600/43. They were handy, former finished half a length in front. Maranello (B. Dharshan), Cotton Hall (Sai Vamsi) 57, 600/44. They finished together.

1000m: The Mentalist (B. Dharshan), Canary Wharf (Sai Vamsi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Latter finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand

600m: Romualdo (rb) 41.5. Fit. Decaprio (B. Dharshan) 41.5. Pushed.

800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (Ankit Pal) 56.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Angavai (Sai Vamsi), Cartel (B. Dharshan) 55.5, 600//41. Former finished four lengths in front. Ayur Shakti (Ankit Pal) 56.5, 600/40. Extended. Swiss Agatta (rb) 57, 600/42. Shaped well. Trending Princess (Stephen Raj) 1-2, 600/46.5. Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 54.5, 600/39. Maintains form. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/39.5. Moved on the bit. Proud (Ankit Pal) 57.5, 600/43. Easy. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39.5. Moved well. Glorious Grace (Ramandeep) 54.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Kay Star (Ankit Pal) 1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: Emperor Ashoka (Sham Kumar), Shivaratri (C. Umesh) 1-9.5, 800/53, 600/39. Former showed out. King Roger (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. Eased up. Eagle Bluff (Ankit Pal) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. Eased up. Dark Son (C. Umesh), Hebron (C. Brisson) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former, who was two lengths behind at the start, moved attractively and finished well in front. Lady Luck (rb), Sacrf Couer (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They were urged, former finished a neck in front. Golden Marina (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Chaposa Springs (Stephen Raj), Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Latter moved well and finished four lengths in front. Shez R Star (Ankit Pal) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39. He moved well within himself. Star Glitter (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Retains form. Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Senora Bianca (M. Bhaskar), Angel Heart (Shahar Babu) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. They were extended, former finished three lengths in front. Royal Falcon (rb), Supreme Dance (C. Brisson) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They were pushed, latter finished two lengths ahead. Mezcal (Md. Feroze) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Memory Lane (Sham Kumar), Admiral Shaw (Farhan Alam)) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They finished level. Undeniable (M. Bhaskar), Knott So Knotty (Shahar Babu) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. They worked well. Oscars Thunder (Sham Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. Extended. Gangster (Yash Narredu) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Stretched out well. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easd up. Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy

1200m: Sheer Elegance (P. Sai Kumar), Fabulous Show (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former pleased. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Protea (rb) 1-32 (1,200-600) 40.5. Fully eased up. Excellent Star (M.S. Deora) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice inner sand

1000m: Storm Trigger (M.S. Deora) 1-16.22. Jumped out well and was eased up. Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 1-7.78. A good jump. Diamond And Pearls (Yash Narredu), Mr Kool (C. Brisson), Wind Symbol (Farhan Alam) 1-4. Mr Kool was slowly off, covered ground and they finished in that order. Gallantry (S. Kamble), Storm Breaker (B. Dharshan) 1-4.71. They jumped out smartly.