Dangerous and Agostino Carracci impress

Pune:
August 16, 2022 17:18 IST

Dangerous and Agostino Carracci impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Thunder Clap (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Michigan (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Bombay (S. Chinoy) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Easy Rider (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Django (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Attenborough (Santosh), Lady Santana (Nirmal) 53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1000m: Gold Kite (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Liam (Trevor), Treasure Gold (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Wall Street (Peter), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. DYF (Trevor), Herring (Nirmal) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Dangerous (Santosh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved impressively. Own Legacy (A. Prakash) 1-26, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Jerusalem (Peter), Expedition (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Sinner (Saba), Pisa (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Better Half (Shelar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Jumped out well.

