Sport

Dangerous and Agostino Carracci impress

Dangerous and Agostino Carracci impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Thunder Clap (Santosh) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Michigan (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Bombay (S. Chinoy) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Easy Rider (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Django (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Attenborough (Santosh), Lady Santana (Nirmal) 53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1000m: Gold Kite (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Liam (Trevor), Treasure Gold (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Wall Street (Peter), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. DYF (Trevor), Herring (Nirmal) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Dangerous (Santosh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved impressively. Own Legacy (A. Prakash) 1-26, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Jerusalem (Peter), Expedition (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Sinner (Saba), Pisa (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Better Half (Shelar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Jumped out well.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2022 5:21:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/dangerous-and-agostino-carracci-impress/article65775138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY