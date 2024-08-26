GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On the U.S. Open
Premium

With the U.S. Open getting underway today, here is a related quiz on the final tennis Major of the year

Published - August 26, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On the U.S. Open
A statue honoring the pioneering champion Althea Gibson by artist Eric Goulder is seen after its unveiling at the 2019 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 26, 2019.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Name this great who claimed the men’s singles crown in 1968, the first ever US Open, but was ineligible to receive the $14,000 first prize because of his amateur status?

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.