Daily Quiz | On the U.S. Open

1 / 6 | Name this great who claimed the men’s singles crown in 1968, the first ever US Open, but was ineligible to receive the $14,000 first prize because of his amateur status?

2 / 6 | One of the three main show courts at the US Open is named after the champion mentioned in the previous question. Which are the other two show courts?

3 / 6 | Who holds the record among men and women for most titles won across events at the US Open?

4 / 6 | Which five-time singles champion has the distinction of being the only player to win the US Open on three different surfaces (grass in 1974, clay in 1976 and hard in 1978, 1982-83)?

5 / 6 | Who in 1988 beat Gabriela Sabatini to complete the first calendar Grand Slam since Margaret Court in 1970?

6 / 6 | In the context of Indian tennis, what connects Martin Damm, Lukas Dlouhy, Radek Stepanek, Cara Black and Martina Hingis?