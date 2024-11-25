ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz: On World chess champions
Premium

Published - November 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Ding Liren set to defend his crown against D. Gukesh. Here is a quiz on World chess champions.

V. V. Ramanan

Bobby Fischer, maverick legend, is considered the greatest of all time by many chess aficionados. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Q: Who is considered the first official World Chess Champion with his triumph in 1886?

A: Wilhelm Steinitz

Q: What is common to Alexei Shirov, Vladimir Kramnik, Veselin Topalov and Boris Gelfand?

A: They are the individual players whom Viswanathan Anand defeated to win four of his five ‘World’ titles.

Q: Who holds the record for being the youngest World Champion?

A: Garry Kasparov.

Q: Which player was crowned champion in 1975 because the defending champion defaulted?

A: Anatoly Karpov.

Q: Which German was the champion consecutively from 1894 to 1921, the longest reign for a World Champion?

A: Emanuel Lasker.

Q: What unfortunate distinction does Alexander Alekhine, champion from 1927 to 1935 and again from 1937 to 1946, hold?

A: Only World Champion to die while holding the title.

Q:  In which city and year did Carlsen dethrone Anand as World champion?

A:  Chennai in 2013.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US