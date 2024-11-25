 />

Daily Quiz: On World chess champions
Ding Liren set to defend his crown against D. Gukesh. Here is a quiz on World chess champions.

Published - November 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST

V. V. Ramanan
Bobby Fischer, maverick legend, is considered the greatest of all time by many chess aficionados.

Bobby Fischer, maverick legend, is considered the greatest of all time by many chess aficionados. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Q: Who is considered the first official World Chess Champion with his triumph in 1886?

A: Wilhelm Steinitz

Q: What is common to Alexei Shirov, Vladimir Kramnik, Veselin Topalov and Boris Gelfand?

A: They are the individual players whom Viswanathan Anand defeated to win four of his five ‘World’ titles.

Q: Who holds the record for being the youngest World Champion?

A: Garry Kasparov.

Q: Which player was crowned champion in 1975 because the defending champion defaulted?

A: Anatoly Karpov.

Q: Which German was the champion consecutively from 1894 to 1921, the longest reign for a World Champion?

A: Emanuel Lasker.

Q: What unfortunate distinction does Alexander Alekhine, champion from 1927 to 1935 and again from 1937 to 1946, hold?

A: Only World Champion to die while holding the title.

Q:  In which city and year did Carlsen dethrone Anand as World champion?

A:  Chennai in 2013.

