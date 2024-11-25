Daily Quiz: On World chess champions

Q: Who is considered the first official World Chess Champion with his triumph in 1886?
A: Wilhelm Steinitz
Q: What is common to Alexei Shirov, Vladimir Kramnik, Veselin Topalov and Boris Gelfand?
A: They are the individual players whom Viswanathan Anand defeated to win four of his five ‘World’ titles.
Q: Who holds the record for being the youngest World Champion?
A: Garry Kasparov.
Q: Which player was crowned champion in 1975 because the defending champion defaulted?
A: Anatoly Karpov.
Q: Which German was the champion consecutively from 1894 to 1921, the longest reign for a World Champion?
A: Emanuel Lasker.
Q: What unfortunate distinction does Alexander Alekhine, champion from 1927 to 1935 and again from 1937 to 1946, hold?
A: Only World Champion to die while holding the title.
Q: In which city and year did Carlsen dethrone Anand as World champion?
A: Chennai in 2013.
