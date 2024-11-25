Daily Quiz: On World chess champions

Q: Who is considered the first official World Chess Champion with his triumph in 1886?

A: Wilhelm Steinitz

Q: What is common to Alexei Shirov, Vladimir Kramnik, Veselin Topalov and Boris Gelfand?

A: They are the individual players whom Viswanathan Anand defeated to win four of his five ‘World’ titles.

Q: Who holds the record for being the youngest World Champion?

A: Garry Kasparov.

Q: Which player was crowned champion in 1975 because the defending champion defaulted?

A: Anatoly Karpov.

Q: Which German was the champion consecutively from 1894 to 1921, the longest reign for a World Champion?

A: Emanuel Lasker.

Q: What unfortunate distinction does Alexander Alekhine, champion from 1927 to 1935 and again from 1937 to 1946, hold?

A: Only World Champion to die while holding the title.

Q: In which city and year did Carlsen dethrone Anand as World champion?

A: Chennai in 2013.