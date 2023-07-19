Daily Quiz | On women achievers in sports

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | What achievement did the Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova register in 1983 and what is special about the record? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : World Record in 800m, the longest held world record in any athletic event SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This Russian athlete broke her own world record 28 times and set the last one in 2009, which is still yet to be broken. Name her and the sport she represented. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yelena Isinbayeva, Pole Vault SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Cristiano Ronaldo leads all male football players with 123 international goals, but his record pales in comparison to this woman footballer who has scored 190 goals in 322 games. Name her and the country she represents. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Christine Sinclair, Canada SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | What unique record does Jutta Kleinschmidt, a German national and a former BMW mechanic, hold in sport? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The only woman to win the Paris-Dakar rally SHOW ANSWER