Daily Quiz | On women achievers in sports
Romanian gymnast Nadia Comeneci, winner of the gold medal in the 1976 Olympic Games, performs on the balance beam during an exhibition of the Romanian women's gymnastic team and members of the United States men's team in Indianapolis on March 13, 1981.
What achievement did the Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova register in 1983 and what is special about the record?
Answer : World Record in 800m, the longest held world record in any athletic event
This Russian athlete broke her own world record 28 times and set the last one in 2009, which is still yet to be broken. Name her and the sport she represented.
Answer : Yelena Isinbayeva, Pole Vault
Cristiano Ronaldo leads all male football players with 123 international goals, but his record pales in comparison to this woman footballer who has scored 190 goals in 322 games. Name her and the country she represents.
What unique record does Jutta Kleinschmidt, a German national and a former BMW mechanic, hold in sport?
Answer : The only woman to win the Paris-Dakar rally
When Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah ran her 100 m in 10.61 seconds in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, she broke a long-standing Olympic record held by a sprinter. The sprinter also still holds the world record in both 100 and 200m. Name her.
