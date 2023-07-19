HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On women achievers in sports
Premium

On the 47th anniversary of Nadia Comeneci’s perfect 10 in gymnastics at the Montreal Olympics, here’s a quiz on other women achievers in sport

July 19, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On women achievers in sports
Romanian gymnast Nadia Comeneci, winner of the gold medal in the 1976 Olympic Games, performs on the balance beam during an exhibition of the Romanian women’s gymnastic team and members of the United States men’s team in Indianapolis on March 13, 1981.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What achievement did the Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova register in 1983 and what is special about the record? 
Answer : World Record in 800m, the longest held world record in any athletic event
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / sport / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.