Daily Quiz | On Volleyball

1 / 9 | In which institution did Morgan create the game and what did he initially call it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : YMCA; he initially called it Holyoke and Mintonette SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | How many players to a side on the court and what is the player, who should touch the ball every time a team has the ball, called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Six and ‘setter’ SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | How many touches is a team allowed before it is returned over the net? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Three SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | What is the defensive specialist who is not allowed to serve or rotate to the front line called and how is he/she identified? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Libero, who wears a different colour than the rest of the team SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | In which European city is the Federation Internationale de Volley Ball (FIVB), the governing body for the game, headquartered? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lausanne SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | What is the ‘floater’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A serve that does not spin or rotate and moves in an erratic path SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | How many players make up a side in beach volleyball that was introduced in California in 1930? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Two SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | How does the referee indicate that a back-row player has tried to block? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hold up both hands high above the head SHOW ANSWER