Daily Quiz | On Volleyball

1 / 9 | In which institution did Morgan create the game and what did he initially call it?
2 / 9 | How many players to a side on the court and what is the player, who should touch the ball every time a team has the ball, called?
3 / 9 | How many touches is a team allowed before it is returned over the net?
4 / 9 | What is the defensive specialist who is not allowed to serve or rotate to the front line called and how is he/she identified?
Answer : Libero, who wears a different colour than the rest of the team
5 / 9 | In which European city is the Federation Internationale de Volley Ball (FIVB), the governing body for the game, headquartered?
6 / 9 | What is the ‘floater’?
Answer : A serve that does not spin or rotate and moves in an erratic path
7 / 9 | How many players make up a side in beach volleyball that was introduced in California in 1930?
8 / 9 | How does the referee indicate that a back-row player has tried to block?
9 / 9 | Apart from the former Soviet Union, which two other nations have won three Olympic men’s volleyball gold medals?
