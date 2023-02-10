HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Volleyball
Premium

On February 9, 1985, William G. Morgan created the game that we today refer to as volleyball. Here is a quiz on the popular game.

February 10, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Volleyball
Image for representational purpose.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 | In which institution did Morgan create the game and what did he initially call it?

Answer : YMCA; he initially called it Holyoke and Mintonette
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / sports event / volleyball

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.