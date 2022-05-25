Sport

Daily Quiz | On veteran sportspersons

52-year-old Viswanathan Anand won the Superbet Rapid chess tournament in Poland on Saturday, underlining how competitive the maestro from Chennai remains at an advanced age. Here’s a quiz on veteran sportspersons.

1. When Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic in the 2018 Australian Open, he was a ripe 36 years, 5 months and 7 days old, and one of the oldest male players to win a Grand Slam. But the record is held by a player who was 37 years, 2 months and 1 day old when he won the Australian Open. Who and in which year? 

Answer :

Ken Rosewall in 1972

