Daily Quiz | On veteran sportspersons

Srinivasan Ramani May 25, 2022 11:20 IST

52-year-old Viswanathan Anand won the Superbet Rapid chess tournament in Poland on Saturday, underlining how competitive the maestro from Chennai remains at an advanced age. Here’s a quiz on veteran sportspersons.

1. When Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic in the 2018 Australian Open, he was a ripe 36 years, 5 months and 7 days old, and one of the oldest male players to win a Grand Slam. But the record is held by a player who was 37 years, 2 months and 1 day old when he won the Australian Open. Who and in which year?

Answer: Ken Rosewall in 1972

2. Which cricketer was aged 46 years and 82 days when he scored a hundred at Melbourne to set the record for the oldest cricketer to score a test century?

Answer: Jack Hobbs

3. Known for celebrating his goals with a jig near the corner flag, which footballer holds the record for being the oldest to score a goal in the FIFA World Cup? And he represented which country?

Answer: Roger Milla, Cameroon

4. While Viswanathan Anand continues to rank as the highest-rated Indian chess player even in his early 50s, this chess player became the oldest to win a national championship (the Swiss national title) at 80! Name this former Soviet Union champion who was stateless for a couple years before settling down in Switzerland.

Answer: Viktor Korchnoi

5. Which legend became the oldest player (male or female) to win a Grand Slam tournament partnering Leander Paes in the 2003 Australian Open?

Answer: Martina Navratilova



