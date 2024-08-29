Daily Quiz: On the Paralympics

Q: What was the predecessor of the Paralympics held in 1948 called and in which year and where were the first Paralympic Games held?

A: Stoke Mandeville Games and Rome in 1960

Q: Name the only sports in the Paralympic programme that do not have an Olympic counterpart.

A: Boccia and goalball

Q: What unique distinction does the Hungarian fencer Pal Szekeres have?

A: Only athlete to win Olympic and Paralympic medals with a bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and wheelchair fencing gold at Barcelona in 1992.

Q: Accrding to the International Paralympic Committee, who is the most decorated Paralympian of all time with 46 medals, including 32 gold, nine silver, and five bronze medals?

A: American swimmer Trischa Zorn

Q: Since which edition have the the Olympic and Paralympic Games been held in the same city and at the same venues?

A: 1988

Q: What is Agitos (Latin for ‘I Move’) in the context of the Paralympic Games?

A: It is the symbol of the Games made up of three waves.

Q: What is special about some category of medallists in para athletics, para triathlon, and para cycling?

A: The guides (para athletics and para triathlon) and pilots (para cycling and para triathlon) are also awarded medals

Q: Apart from para swimming, which are the two other disciplines that are open to athletes with an intellectual disability?

A: Para athletics and para table tennis