Daily Quiz: On the Paralympics

Test your knowledge on the history of the Paralympics that got underway on Wednesday (August 28, 2024)

Published - August 29, 2024 05:00 pm IST

V.R. Srinivasan
Dancers perform during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Place de la Concorde with the Obelisque de Louxor (Luxor Obelisk) and the Eiffel Tower in Paris on August 28, 2024.

Dancers perform during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Place de la Concorde with the Obelisque de Louxor (Luxor Obelisk) and the Eiffel Tower in Paris on August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Q: What was the predecessor of the Paralympics held in 1948 called and in which year and where were the first Paralympic Games held?

A: Stoke Mandeville Games and Rome in 1960

Q: Name the only sports in the Paralympic programme that do not have an Olympic counterpart.

A: Boccia and goalball

Q: What unique distinction does the Hungarian fencer Pal Szekeres have?

A: Only athlete to win Olympic and Paralympic medals with a bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and wheelchair fencing gold at Barcelona in 1992.

Q: Accrding to the International Paralympic Committee, who is the most decorated Paralympian of all time with 46 medals, including 32 gold, nine silver, and five bronze medals?

A: American swimmer Trischa Zorn

Q: Since which edition have the the Olympic and Paralympic Games been held in the same city and at the same venues?

A: 1988

Q: What is Agitos (Latin for ‘I Move’) in the context of the Paralympic Games?

A: It is the symbol of the Games made up of three waves.

Q: What is special about some category of medallists in para athletics, para triathlon, and para cycling?

A: The guides (para athletics and para triathlon) and pilots (para cycling and para triathlon) are also awarded medals

Q: Apart from para swimming, which are the two other disciplines that are open to athletes with an intellectual disability?

A: Para athletics and para table tennis

