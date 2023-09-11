Daily Quiz | On teen prodigies in sports

1 / 5 | This 16-year-old, born to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, made history by scoring a goal in the Euro qualifiers and becoming the youngest player to do so. Name him. Answer : Lamine Yamal

2 / 5 | Whose record did the answer to Question 1 break, when he was selected to play for his national team as the youngest player to do so? And for which club does this person play for? Answer : Gavi, FC Barcelona

3 / 5 | India's new No. 1 chess player is a teenage prodigy. Name his coach, also a Grandmaster who has honed him since a very young age. Answer : Vishnu Prasanna

4 / 5 | Coco Gauff became the 10th teenager to win the U.S. Open singles title among women. But the record set by this teen in 1979 still remains unmatched in terms of being the youngest Championship winner. Name the tennis player. Answer : Tracy Austin