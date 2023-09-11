HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On teen prodigies in sports
Following Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open triumph, here’s a quiz on teen prodigies in sport today 

September 11, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on Sept. 9, 2023, in New York.
1 / 5 | This 16-year-old, born to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, made history by scoring a goal in the Euro qualifiers and becoming the youngest player to do so. Name him. 
Answer : Lamine Yamal
