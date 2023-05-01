Daily Quiz | On stadia

1 / 6 | The word/term relevant to this quiz comes from a Greek word which was a measure of length equalling the length of 600 human feet. What is the Greek word and its English derivative?
Answer : Stadion and Stadium

2 / 6 | Contrary to popular perception, the Narendra Modi Stadium is not the largest stadium as per overall capacity. According to Guinness World Records, which famous stadium in the USA has a permanent seated capacity of 2,35,000?
Answer : The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3 / 6 | If Chennai Super Kings' home ground is the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, which English county side plays its home games at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's?
Answer : Middlesex

4 / 6 | The San Siro is the home of two eminent football clubs. Name the clubs and what is the actual name of the stadium?
Answer : A.C. Milan and Inter Milan. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

5 / 6 | Kaseya Center and Toyota Center are the stadiums of which former NBA champions?
Answer : Miami Heat and Houston Rockets