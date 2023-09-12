HamberMenu
Daily quiz | On September 12, 2023

A quiz on the singles Grand Slam career of Novak Djokovic who won the US Open on Sunday to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Major titles

September 12, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V.R. Srinivasan
Daily quiz | On September 12, 2023
1 / 7 | Name the player alongside Djokovic, one of the 12 vanquished opponents in a Grand Slam summit clash against the Serb.
Answer : Kevin Anderson of South Africa
