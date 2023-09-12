Daily quiz | On September 12, 2023

1 / 7 | Name the player alongside Djokovic, one of the 12 vanquished opponents in a Grand Slam summit clash against the Serb.
Answer : Kevin Anderson of South Africa

2 / 7 | In 2008, who did the Serb defeat in four sets in the Australian Open final to claim the first of his two dozen Grand Slam titles?
Answer : France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

3 / 7 | Between 2008 and 2023, Djokovic has gone winless at the Majors in three seasons, the last being 2017 when he had injury issues. Which were the previous two years?
Answer : 2009 and 2010

4 / 7 | He has finished runner-up in Grand Slam singles on 12 occasions with Rafael Nadal emerging victorious in five of them. Which other multiple-times Grand Slam champion has bested him twice?
Answer : Andy Murray (2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon)

5 / 7 | At which Major has Djokovic been the most dominant, winning the crown 10 times?
Answer : Australian Open

6 / 7 | Djokovic is the only man in tennis history to be the reigning champion at all four Slams simultaneously. In which years did he achieve this rare feat?
Answer : 2015 Wimbledon to 2016 French Open