Daily Quiz | On Roger Bannister
Roger Bannister breaks the 4 Minute Mile in 3 Minutes 59.4 Seconds.START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
At which location did Bannister achieve this incredible feat and what was the occasion for the race?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : At Oxford University’s Iffley Road track during the annual match between the Amateur Athletic Association (AAA) and the university
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
Name the two other runners (with the same first name) alongside Bannister involved for the AAA in the record-breaking feat.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Chris Chatway and Chris Brasher
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
What was the barrier-breaking time retuned by Bannister that has gone into athletics folklore?
4 / 6 |
To what incredible feat that happened nearly a year ago did Bannister compare his feat, writing “...it was a barrier that seemed to defy all attempts to break it — an irksome reminder that man’s striving might be in vain”?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Summiting Mt. Everest which took place on May 29, 1953
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
Which Olympic champion was the commentator on Radio BBC for the historic run?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : 1924 100m champion Harold Abrahams (of Chariots of Fire fame)
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
Roger Bannister trained to be a doctor. What was his specialisation?