Daily Quiz | On Roger Bannister

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | At which location did Bannister achieve this incredible feat and what was the occasion for the race? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : At Oxford University’s Iffley Road track during the annual match between the Amateur Athletic Association (AAA) and the university SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Name the two other runners (with the same first name) alongside Bannister involved for the AAA in the record-breaking feat. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chris Chatway and Chris Brasher SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What was the barrier-breaking time retuned by Bannister that has gone into athletics folklore? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 3 minutes, 59.04 seconds SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | To what incredible feat that happened nearly a year ago did Bannister compare his feat, writing “...it was a barrier that seemed to defy all attempts to break it — an irksome reminder that man’s striving might be in vain”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Summiting Mt. Everest which took place on May 29, 1953 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Which Olympic champion was the commentator on Radio BBC for the historic run? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1924 100m champion Harold Abrahams (of Chariots of Fire fame) SHOW ANSWER