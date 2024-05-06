GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Daily Quiz | On Roger Bannister
Premium

A quiz on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the historic sub-four-minute mile run on May 6 by Roger Bannister

May 06, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Roger Bannister
Roger Bannister breaks the 4 Minute Mile in 3 Minutes 59.4 Seconds.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | At which location did Bannister achieve this incredible feat and what was the occasion for the race?
Answer : At Oxford University’s Iffley Road track during the annual match between the Amateur Athletic Association (AAA) and the university
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.