Daily Quiz | On Premier League
Which are the six clubs to have played in all 32 seasons?
Answer : 1) Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur
Which are the three clubs to have been promoted for the 2024-25 season?
Answer : Leicester City, Ipswich Town & Southampton
Which is the first non-English club to play Premier League?
Answer : 1) Swansea City, from Wales
Who is the only non-European Manager for the 20 clubs playing in the 2024-25 season?
Answer : 1) Ange Postecoglou, former Australian Footballer for Tottenham Hotspur
Who among the current players of the 2024-25 season has played in more than 600 games in Premier league history?
Answer : 1) James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion
Who has won the Golden Boot award for most number of times?
Answer : 1) Thierry Henry, four times
Who is the only player to have scored at least one goal in most seasons?
Answer : 1) Ryan Giggs of Manchester United scored a goal in each of the first 21 seasons of the league
Who has scored the most number of hat-tricks in Premier league history?
Answer : 1) Sergio Aguero, 12 hat-tricks for Manchester City
