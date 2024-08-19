Daily Quiz | On Premier League

1 / 8 | Which are the six clubs to have played in all 32 seasons?

Answer : 1) Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur

2 / 8 | Which are the three clubs to have been promoted for the 2024-25 season?

Answer : Leicester City, Ipswich Town & Southampton

3 / 8 | Which is the first non-English club to play Premier League?

Answer : 1) Swansea City, from Wales

4 / 8 | Who is the only non-European Manager for the 20 clubs playing in the 2024-25 season?

Answer : 1) Ange Postecoglou, former Australian Footballer for Tottenham Hotspur

5 / 8 | Who among the current players of the 2024-25 season has played in more than 600 games in Premier league history?

Answer : 1) James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion

6 / 8 | Who has won the Golden Boot award for most number of times?

Answer : 1) Thierry Henry, four times

7 / 8 | Who is the only player to have scored at least one goal in most seasons?

Answer : 1) Ryan Giggs of Manchester United scored a goal in each of the first 21 seasons of the league