Daily Quiz: On Paralympics

Published - September 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST

A quiz to test your knowledge of the medallists at the Paris Paralympics that concluded on Sunday (September 8, 2024)

V.R. Srinivasan

Fireworks explode during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Q: Which country topped the medals table again with 220 medals including 94 gold?

A: China

Q: India reaped a record haul of 29 medals including seven gold. Which two athletes became two-time gold medal winners at the Paris Games?

A: Shooter Avani Lekhara and shot putter Sumit Antil

Q:  India recorded a one-two in athletics for the first time thanks to Dharambir and Parnav Soorma winning gold and silver respectively. In which event?

A: Men’s club throw F51 event

Q: After clinching golds at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020, who became the first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Paralympics with a bronze in Paris?

A: Mariyappan Thangavelu (High jump T42 class).

Q: At just 17 years old, who made history as India’s youngest Paralympic medallist and also briefly set a world record?

A: Armless archer Sheetal Devi.

Q: How did the Dutch cyclist Caroline Groot and Iranian powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh make news?

A: First and last of the 549 gold medal winners at the Games.

