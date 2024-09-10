GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On Paralympics

A quiz to test your knowledge of the medallists at the Paris Paralympics that concluded on Sunday (September 8, 2024)

Published - September 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST

V.R. Srinivasan
Fireworks explode during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024.

Fireworks explode during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Q: Which country topped the medals table again with 220 medals including 94 gold?

A: China

Q: India reaped a record haul of 29 medals including seven gold. Which two athletes became two-time gold medal winners at the Paris Games?

A: Shooter Avani Lekhara and shot putter Sumit Antil

Q:  India recorded a one-two in athletics for the first time thanks to Dharambir and Parnav Soorma winning gold and silver respectively. In which event?

A: Men’s club throw F51 event

Q: After clinching golds at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020, who became the first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Paralympics with a bronze in Paris?

A: Mariyappan Thangavelu (High jump T42 class).

Q: At just 17 years old, who made history as India’s youngest Paralympic medallist and also briefly set a world record?

A: Armless archer Sheetal Devi.

Q: How did the Dutch cyclist Caroline Groot and Iranian powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh make news?

A: First and last of the 549 gold medal winners at the Games.

