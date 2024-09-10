Daily Quiz: On Paralympics

Q: Which country topped the medals table again with 220 medals including 94 gold?
A: China
Q: India reaped a record haul of 29 medals including seven gold. Which two athletes became two-time gold medal winners at the Paris Games?
A: Shooter Avani Lekhara and shot putter Sumit Antil
Q: India recorded a one-two in athletics for the first time thanks to Dharambir and Parnav Soorma winning gold and silver respectively. In which event?
A: Men’s club throw F51 event
Q: After clinching golds at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020, who became the first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Paralympics with a bronze in Paris?
A: Mariyappan Thangavelu (High jump T42 class).
Q: At just 17 years old, who made history as India’s youngest Paralympic medallist and also briefly set a world record?
A: Armless archer Sheetal Devi.
Q: How did the Dutch cyclist Caroline Groot and Iranian powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh make news?
A: First and last of the 549 gold medal winners at the Games.
