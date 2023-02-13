HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Olympic swimmers
Nine-time Olympic champion Mark Spitz turned 73 on February 10. In honour of the legend, here is a quiz on the records and facts about swimmers at the Games.

February 13, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Olympic swimmers
United States’ Mark Spitz at the Olympic Pool in Munich, West Germany.
1 / 6 | Ahead of the 1968 Mexico City games, Mark Spitz had predicted that he would take home six gold medals. How many medals did he actually win that year?

Answer : Two
