Daily Quiz | On Olympic swimmers

1 / 6 | Ahead of the 1968 Mexico City games, Mark Spitz had predicted that he would take home six gold medals. How many medals did he actually win that year?

Answer : Two

2 / 6 | This swimmer went on to break Mr. Spitz's record for most gold medals won at a single Olympic Games. While Mr. Spitz set a world record in all the seven categories, this swimmer came up short. Who was the swimmer and at which Olympics did he break the record?

Answer : Michael Phelps and 2008 Beijing Games

3 / 6 | Between 1992 and 2004, competing in four editions of the Games, this female swimmer held the record for winning most medals compared to any other female swimmer in Olympic history. She is also an anaesthesiologist and surgeon. Who is she? How many medals does she have?

Answer : Jenny Thompson, and 12 medals

4 / 6 | While the U.S. holds the record for most number of Olympic swimming medals, which country holds the second place?

Answer : Australia

5 / 6 | Fleeing from worn-torn Syria, this young swimmer almost died on a treacherous boat journey to Europe. She was selected to represent the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2016 Rio Games. A movie released recently chronicled her inspiring journey to the Olympics. Who is the Swimmer?

Answer : Yusra Mardini