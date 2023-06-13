Daily Quiz | On NBA champions

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics centre holds the record for the most NBA titles, 11, won as a player. Name his Celtics teammate who ranks second, with 10 titles. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sam Jones SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Denver Nuggets is playing in its first NBA final, since joining the league in 1977 after previously having contested in the short-lived American Basketball Association (ABA). Three other ABA teams also joined the NBA in the same year and only one other team went on to win the NBA championship (5 times overall). Name the team DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : San Antonio Spurs SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers (and their earlier avatar) have won the NBA title 17 times each. Which team comes closest with seven championships? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Golden State Warriors (seven titles) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Which is the only championship-winning NBA team that folded up (in 1954) and was not restarted elsewhere? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Baltimore Bullets SHOW ANSWER