HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On NBA champions
Premium

With the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat slugging it out for the NBA title (the Nuggets led 3-1 as this quiz went to press), here’s a quiz on NBA champions

June 13, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On NBA champions
The Denver Nuggets celebrate after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics centre holds the record for the most NBA titles, 11, won as a player. Name his Celtics teammate who ranks second, with 10 titles. 
Answer : Sam Jones
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

sport / basketball / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.