Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is on the cusp of becoming the highest scorer in the NBA (regular season) ever with less than 100 points separating his tally from that of Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s.
Here is a quiz on the modern-day basketball great.
Daily Quiz | On LeBron James
Sherwin-Williams building, named after a painting company in Cleveland, Ohio, that used to host this iconic banner of James.
1 / 5 |
James just became the player with the fourth highest number of assists in the NBA regular season. Who is the only active player who has registered most assists than him? And which team does he play for?
2 / 5 |
James has won four NBA titles playing for the Miami Heat (2 championships), Cleveland Cavaliers (1) and Los Angeles Lakers (1). Which NBA player holds the record for the most NBA titles, winning them as part of three different teams? And how many championships?
Answer : Robert Horry, 7 Championships (3 with Lakers, 2 with San Antonio Spurs, 2 with Houston Rockets)
3 / 5 |
As of Thursday, LeBron James had scored 38,299 points in 20 NBA (regular) seasons. Against which team has he scored the highest number of points? Hint - It plays in the Eastern Conference Central Division.
4 / 5 |
James was born and brought up in Akron, Ohio. Name the other active NBA player who also won an MVP title and four NBA titles was born in the same city?
5 / 5 |
Name the Lithuanian hoopster who played the highest number of games as James’ teammate.
