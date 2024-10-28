Daily Quiz | On European club football
The recent defeat is a major blow to the current Spanish and European champions. But which result did Real Madrid president Florentino Perez once describe as the worst defeat in the club’s history?
Answer : 5-0 defeat in December 2010 under Jose Mourinho
Barcelona’s Ronaldinho famously received an ovation from Madrid fans in 2005. Which other Barcelona player had earlier received the same?
This former Real Madrid player, signed for over 100 million euros, never played in a competitive El Clásico. Who is he?
Which year was the first El Clásico between the women’s teams held? How many El Clásicos have Real Madrid’s women’s team won?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, Vini Jr. Who among these players has not scored an El Clásico hat-trick?
Lionel Messi has scored the most number of goals in El Clásicos (26). Cristiano Ronaldo is tied with which player at the second spot? How many have they scored?
Answer : Alfredo Di Stefano with 18 goals
