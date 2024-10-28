Daily Quiz | On European club football

1 / 6 | The recent defeat is a major blow to the current Spanish and European champions. But which result did Real Madrid president Florentino Perez once describe as the worst defeat in the club’s history? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 5-0 defeat in December 2010 under Jose Mourinho SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Barcelona’s Ronaldinho famously received an ovation from Madrid fans in 2005. Which other Barcelona player had earlier received the same? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Diego Maradona in 1983 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This former Real Madrid player, signed for over 100 million euros, never played in a competitive El Clásico. Who is he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eden Hazard SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Which year was the first El Clásico between the women’s teams held? How many El Clásicos have Real Madrid’s women’s team won? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 2020. None SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, Vini Jr. Who among these players has not scored an El Clásico hat-trick? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cristiano Ronaldo SHOW ANSWER