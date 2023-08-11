HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On chess progidies
Premium

Indian GM D. Gukesh recently overtook GM Viswanathan Anand to become India's no. 1 and World no. 9 in the FIDE live ratings. Here's another quiz on chess prodigies

August 11, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On chess progidies
D. Gukesh recently overtook GM Viswanathan Anand to become India’s no. 1.
1 / 5 | Which Indian GM overtook GM Anand for a day by garnering 0.3 ELO more points than the latter on 15th March 2016? The very next day, GM Anand was back as India no. 1.
Answer : P. Harikrishna
