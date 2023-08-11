Daily Quiz | On chess progidies

1 / 5 | Which Indian GM overtook GM Anand for a day by garnering 0.3 ELO more points than the latter on 15th March 2016? The very next day, GM Anand was back as India no. 1. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : P. Harikrishna SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In the list of Top 20 chess players among juniors (aged 20 and below), there are currently eight Indians, a pack led by D Gukesh, who is ranked No 2 among world juniors. The seventh Indian in the list is not even a Grandmaster as yet, as a Candidate Master, the player gained 151 (!) ELO points in the last tournament, and a whopping 600 points in the last two months. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Aaditya Dhingra SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Currently, five Indian players (Gukesh, Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi) have ELO ratings above the 2700 (the Super GM) mark. Name the two other Indians who also managed to cross the 2700 mark in their careers. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : K. Sasikiran and B. Adhiban SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the young chess GM (of Indian origin) who holds the record of becoming a GM at the youngest age, beating the previous mark set by Russian GM Sergei Karjakin. Which country does he represent? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Abhimanyu Mishra, the U.S. SHOW ANSWER