Daily Quiz | On bicycle racing

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | In road bicycle racing, the three major European professional cycling stage races are collectively termed the Grand Tours. Name the three tours. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The Tour de France cycling race originated in 1903 for which reason? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To boost the circulation of the newspaper L’Auto SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What is the name of the women’s cycle stage race around France, organised by Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), which also runs the Tour de France? When was it first organised? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tour de France Femmes, 2022 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Since 1919, the race leader following each stage has been awarded which jersey? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yellow jersey SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The Tour and its first Italian winner, Ottavio Bottecchia are mentioned at the end of Ernest Hemingway’s book. Name the book. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Sun Also Rises SHOW ANSWER