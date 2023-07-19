HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On bicycle racing
Premium

Maurice Garin won the the inaugural Tour de France, an annual men’s multiplestage bicycle race, on this day in 1903. Here is a quiz on bicycle racing

July 19, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On bicycle racing
Didi Senft (in picture) is a German cycling fan who is known as Didi the Devil or El Diablo at the Tour de France. 
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |  In road bicycle racing, the three major European professional cycling stage races are collectively termed the Grand Tours. Name the three tours. 
Answer : Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / cycling

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.