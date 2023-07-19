Daily Quiz | On bicycle racing
In road bicycle racing, the three major European professional cycling stage races are collectively termed the Grand Tours. Name the three tours.
Answer : Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España
The Tour de France cycling race originated in 1903 for which reason?
Answer : To boost the circulation of the newspaper L’Auto
What is the name of the women’s cycle stage race around France, organised by Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), which also runs the Tour de France? When was it first organised?
Answer : Tour de France Femmes, 2022
Since 1919, the race leader following each stage has been awarded which jersey?
The Tour and its first Italian winner, Ottavio Bottecchia are mentioned at the end of Ernest Hemingway’s book. Name the book.
He is a Belgian former professional road and track bicycle racer who is the most successful rider in the history of competitive cycling. His victories include an unequalled eleven Grand Tours, all five Monuments, setting the hour record, three World Championships, every major one-day race other than Paris–Tours, and extensive victories on the track. Who is he?
