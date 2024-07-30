Daily Quiz | On all-time legends of the Olympics
Who is this multiple gold medal winner who later made a successful career for himself in Hollywood, which earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Who created an Olympic first by winning the gold medal in 5,000 metres, 10,000 metres and the marathon at the 1952 Helsinki Games?
Answer : Emil Zatopek of the erstwhile Czechoslovakia
Who did the “double double” by winning the 5,000 and 10,000 metres gold medals both at the 1972 Munich and 1976 Montreal Olympic Games?
Who won back-to-back gold medals in both diving events at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Games?
Which two athletes won gold medal in the 1500m and 5000m in the same Olympics – one in 1924 Antwerp Games and the second in the 2004 Athens Games?
Answer : Paavo Nurmi in 1924 & Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco.
Who is the only athlete to win a gold medal in 100 metres and 200 metres in three consecutive Olympic Games?
Who holds the Olympic record of having won the most gold medals in Women’s Field Hockey competition?
Answer : Rechelle Hawkes Australia with 3 gold medals equaling the feat of 7 Indian men.
Identify the most decorated athlete in Olympics history with 23 Gold medals and 28 overall medals.