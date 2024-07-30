GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On all-time legends of the Olympics
Premium

Here is a quiz on the all-time legends of the Olympics as the 33rd Summer Olympic Games gets underway in Paris, France

Published - July 30, 2024 05:32 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On all-time legends of the Olympics
Nadia Comeneci of Romania. She became the first person to score a perfect 10. The scoreboard could hold only 3 digits. Thus, the score was shown as 1.00.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 8 | Who is this multiple gold medal winner who later made a successful career for himself in Hollywood, which earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Answer : Johnny Weissmuller 
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

