Daily Quiz | On all-time legends of the Olympics

1 / 8 | Who is this multiple gold medal winner who later made a successful career for himself in Hollywood, which earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Answer : Johnny Weissmuller

2 / 8 | Who created an Olympic first by winning the gold medal in 5,000 metres, 10,000 metres and the marathon at the 1952 Helsinki Games?
Answer : Emil Zatopek of the erstwhile Czechoslovakia

3 / 8 | Who did the "double double" by winning the 5,000 and 10,000 metres gold medals both at the 1972 Munich and 1976 Montreal Olympic Games?
Answer : Lasse Viren of Finland.

4 / 8 | Who won back-to-back gold medals in both diving events at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Games?
Answer : Greg Louganis of USA

5 / 8 | Which two athletes won gold medal in the 1500m and 5000m in the same Olympics – one in 1924 Antwerp Games and the second in the 2004 Athens Games?
Answer : Paavo Nurmi in 1924 & Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco.

6 / 8 | Who is the only athlete to win a gold medal in 100 metres and 200 metres in three consecutive Olympic Games?
Answer : Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

7 / 8 | Who holds the Olympic record of having won the most gold medals in Women's Field Hockey competition?
Answer : Rechelle Hawkes Australia with 3 gold medals equaling the feat of 7 Indian men.