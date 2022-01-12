Daily Quiz | India's Grandmasters
With India adding its 73rd Grandmaster in Bharath Subramaniyam, here is a quiz on Indian GMs in Chess. Compiled by: Srinivasan Ramani
1. Apart from Viswanathan Anand, only four other players managed to cross the vaunted 2700 ELO rating in classical chess. Name the player who managed to do it last (he is nicknamed “The Beast” for his aggressive style of chess).
1. Which teenaged Indian Grandmaster was briefly rated the highest in blitz chess among Indians last month, even reaching the World top 10 and performed creditably in the World Blitz Championships before falling to No. 2 behind Viswanathan Anand in the latest live ratings?
1. Continuing with the same chess player, which former second to Viswanathan Anand and challenger Fabiano Caruana was revealed to be training the teenaged GM in question 2?
1. Termed “Anand’s immortal” and a “Game for the Ages” by world champion Magnus Carlsen; in this game held in 2013 Anand played black and smothered his opponent into a positional victory. The piece de resistance was 16…Nde5!, which offered his knight to be taken by a pawn even as his bishop was hanging to be taken by another pawn but allowed for a heavy attack on White leading to a surefire win. Name Anand’s opponent and the tournament.
1. This grandmaster achieved his final GM norm at an age which made him the second youngest to make that mark at that time (behind Sergei Karjakin in 2002). After improving his ELO rating to reach the high 2600s over a decade or so of professional chess, the GM retired from chess and took to studying for a degree in mathematics at Stanford before landing up in the doctoral program in computer science at MIT. Name him.
1. Identify the youngster (on the left, in a photo taken in 2012) who went on to become the world’s second youngest player to achieve the title of Grandmaster. His record was broken by another youngster from his native city. Name him as well.