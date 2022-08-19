Daily Quiz | Indian sporting achievements
August 19, 2022 11:00 IST
A quiz on some Indian sporting achievements since Independence
A quiz on some Indian sporting achievements since Independence
1.
Post Independence, the Indian men’s hockey team has won nine medals at the Olympics, including five gold and three bronze. Where did they win the lone silver?
2.
The Dhyan Chand (formerly Rajiv Gandhi) Khel Ratna is the highest accolade in Indian sport. Who was the first recipient in 1992? (for 1991-92)
Answer :
Viswanathan Anand.
3.
The 1983 Prudential World Cup win is the stuff of legends. All except one member of the touring party played at least one match. Name the hero who missed out.
4.
Which current MP won a record-setting five gold medals (100m, 200m, 400m, 400mH, and 4x400m relay)and a 4x100m bronze at the 1985 Jakarta Asian Championships?
5.
At the 2018 Asian Games, in which sport did Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath Sarkar win a historic gold medal?
Answer :
Men’s pair in Bridge
6.
Name the Indian swimmer, who on Sept. 27, 1958, became the first Asian to conquer the English Channel from Dover to Calais.
7.
Name the scion of the Alwar royal family, who is a Guinness Book of World Records holder for being a National champion 16 times in a row in a ball game.
Answer :
Bhuvneshwari Kumari
Daily Quiz | Indian sporting achievements
