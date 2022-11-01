Czech Republic beats India 3-0 in Junior Davis Cup

Rushil Khosla. File picture used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Czech Republic proved strong for India as it scored a 3-0 victory in a group-B league match of the Junior Davis Cup World Group under-16 tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey, on November 1.

Coach cum captain of the team Sajid Lodi observed that Rushil had chances to win his singles match, and that Kriish Tyagi was nervous and made errors at crucial stages.

With fourth seed Italy and Britain in the group, Lodi felt that the boys need to raise their game to have better results in the matches ahead.

The results (league): Czech Republic bt India 3-0 (Petr Brunclik bt Kriish Tyagi 6-1, 6-4; Maxim Mrva bt Rushil Khosla 6-4, 6-4; Filip Hanzelin & Maxim Mrva bt Rushil & Kriish 7-6(2), 6-4).