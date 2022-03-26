Cyrenius wins Governor’s Trophy

S. Padmanabhan trained Cyrenius (Richard Oliver up), won the Governor's Trophy, the chief event of the concluding day races held here on Saturday (March 26). The winner is owned by Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram & Mr. P.J. Vazifdar.

Leading individual owner: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.; prize money earned: ₹5,949,287/-

Leading joint owners: Five Stars shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., M/s. DT Racing & Breading LLP and Mukul A. Sonawalla; prize money earned: ₹8,526,741/-

Champion trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar (23 wins); champion jockey: Akshay Kumar (18 wins); champion jockey (claiming allowance): J.H. Arul (10 wins).

Leading Stud farm: Dashmesh Stud (18 wins); horse of the season: The Sovereign Orb (4 starts — 3 wins, 1 second); champion horse: Zuccarelli.

The results:

1. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROHPY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: KNOTTY CITY (Ashhad Asbar) 1. Remontoir (Akshay K) 2, Mark One (C. Umesh) 3 and Flamingo Road (S. John) 4. Not run: Sea Blush. 1/2, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m 26.26s. ₹29 (w), 14, 13 and 26 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 53, FP: 80, Q: 28, Trinella: 284 and 248, Exacta: 1,025 and 374. Favourite: Remontoir. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

2. GANGAVALLI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: HOPE ISLAND (Antony) 1. Memoriter (Suraj Narredu), 2. See My Heels (Saddam H) 3 and Je Ne Sais Quoi (C. Umesh) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 39.42s. ₹ 32 (w), 13, 12 and 26 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 47, FP: 56, Q: 27, Trinella: 305 and 250, Exacta: 742 and 249. Favourite: Memoriter. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): APPSARA (Suraj Narredu) 1. La Reina (Neeraj) 2, Star Admiral (Darshan) 3 and Rapidus (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Kodava Streak. 2-1/2, 3 and 6-1/2. 1m 13.20s. ₹16 (w), 10, 15 and 22 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 37, FP: 38, Q: 33, Trinella: 175 and 84, Exacta: 291 and 63. Favourite: Appsara. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd, Mr. K. Kallyaperumal, Mr. M. Ravi and Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: PROMISE KEPT (Suraj Narredu) 1, Perfect Justice (P. Surya) 2, Flying Quest (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Ozark (C. Umesh) 4. 2-3/4, Nose and 1. 1m 25.97s. ₹29 (w), 14, 17 and 18 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 42, FP: 129, Q: 88, Trinella: 958 and 257, Exacta: 19,461 and 9,082. Favourite: Katana. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. DHARMASTHALA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: MYSTIC EYE (Akshay K) 1, General Patton (Antony) 2, Michigan Melody (C. Umesh) 3 and Golden Vision (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 12.21s. ₹23 (w), 13, 20 and 20 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 43, FP: 68, Q: 73, Trinella: 379 and 259, Exacta: 2,433 and 918. Favourite: Mystic Eye. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

6. GOVERNOR'S TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o (Terms): CYRENIUS (Richard Oliver) 1, Triumphant (Akshay K) 2, Star Comet (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Czarevitch (Antony) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 12-1/2. 1m 38.25s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 19 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 20, FP: 34, Q: 28, Trinella: 26 and 10. Favourite: Cyrenius. Owners: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram & Mr. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

7. GOOD-BYE PLATE (Div II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: IMPECCABLE (Vinod Shinde) 1, Rhapsody In Green (Suraj Narredu) 2, Altamonte (Vivek) 3 and Regal Force (P. Surya) 4. 2-1/2, 3 and 1-3/4. 1m 27.60s. ₹63 (w), 23, 12 and 19 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 44, FP: 193, Q: 84, Trinella: 623 and 426, Exacta: 2,349 and 1,626. Favourite: Rhapsody In Green. Owners: Mr. Rajesh Narredu, Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker and The Estate Of Late Madhav G. Patankar. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

8. GOOD-BYE PLATE (Div I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: TIFANNY (Richard Oliver) 1, Aircraft (Suraj Narredu) 2, Thunderstruck (Arvind Kumar) 3 and Speed Seven (A. Qureshi) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m 26.69s. ₹32 (w), 15, 13 and 22 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 56, FP: 85, Q: 39, Trinella: 1,144 and 562, Exacta: 2,554 and 580. Favourite: Tifanny. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla and Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Jamshed B. Jeejeebhoy. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

Jackpot: ₹5,349 (24 tkts); Runner up: 524 (105 tkts); Treble (i); 129 (53 tkts); (ii): 377 (32 tkts).