CSK fans allege abuse, hooliganism by RCB fans in Bengaluru

Fans of Chennai Super King (CSK) have alleged hooliganism and harassment by their counterparts in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their recent match during the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city on May 18. CSK team lost the match by 27 runs.

According to a witness, outside the stadium, RCB fans were allegedly mocking, heckling, abusing people in the yellow jersey representing the CSK team. The yellow caps worn by children, men and women were forcefully removed.

A witness, who spoke to The Hindu, claimed that when he, along with his friends, were walking out of the stadium, one woman was stopped by RCB fans, mocked and photographed. In another instance, one person’s yellow jersey was removed. Caps worn by children were removed and thrown away, he alleged.

A CSK fan said, while RCB fans were entitled to celebrate the victory, the alleged hooliganism was not in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The safety of CSK fans is at risk if matches is held in Bengaluru in the future,” he feared. He alleged that police simply watched the hooliganism without making any effort to stop the mischief.

An X handle, identified as Unpaired_electron, posted that he and his friends had a horrible experience even inside the stadium. “RCB fans were harassing us and we had to call the police. But the constable took ₹500 from them and left the place,” the user claimed.

Another post on X by Annie Steve stated: “Feeling unsafe wearing the CSK jersey outside and around Chinnaswamy stadium. RCB fans (men) here are abusing and bullying every single person walking by. So many men out here are so drunk and abusing on face be it women or men.”

Bengaluru police said they had not received any complaint from anyone alleging harassment.

