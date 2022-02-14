CSK bid brings double delight to Dube

The Mumbai all-rounder was blessed with a baby boy earlier in the week

Irrespective of the team that went for him in the Indian Premier League Player Auction on Sunday, Shivam Dube knew that Sunday was going to be a double delight. After all, earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the Mumbai all-rounder was blessed with a baby boy, Ayaan.

“It happened on Wednesday but we waited for both of them to be discharged from the hospital to put it out on social media, so it was construed as if it happened the same day,” Dube told The Hindu from Ahmedabad on Monday, the last day of his quarantine before Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy opener later in the week.

Despite fetching his lowest price tag so far of ₹4 crore (he was signed for ₹5 crore in 2019 and ₹4.40 crore in 2021), Dube was thrilled to be joining the Chennai Super Kings stables. “I am at a stage of my career where, thanks to the experience with Royal Challengers Bangalore (in 2019 and 2020) and Rajasthan Royals (in 2021), I have matured as an IPL crickter,” said Dube, who last played for India in 2020.

“IPL is unlike other forms of cricket where you need skillset and mindset. I am glad that CSK — with Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the helm — have put faith in me. I am looking forward to learning from all the stalwarts and making a mark for the Yellow brigade.”

Topsy-turvy career

Dube’s career has been topsy-turvy ever since he burst on to the domestic stage in 2016-17. With his amazing six-hitting abilities straight down the wicket and a heavy ball making him an impressive medium-pacer, he is yet to perform consistently in the IPL.

“There are a lot of factors to a cricketer performing consistently. And I am delighted to be joining CSK since it is known to back players once they are presented with an opportunity.”

Incidentally, Dube made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings in 2019. But despite exchanging pleasantries with Dhoni, he hasn’t really got an opportunity to discuss the nuances of his game with Dhoni.

Picking Dhoni’s brain

“That’s definitely one of the points on my bucket list, to pick Mahibhai’s brains about my game,” Dube said. ”But all that has to wait for another three weeks. For the time being, the focus is on Ranji Trophy.”

Thanks to Dube’s addition, many cricket fans in Tamil Nadu will be closely following Mumbai’s Ranji outing in Ahmedabad.