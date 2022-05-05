Crown Consort, Dedicated Boy, Forever Together, Once You Go Black and Philosophy shine

Crown Consort, Dedicated Boy, Forever Together, Once You Go Black and Philosophy shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 5).

Inner sand:

1200m: Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Polished Girl (M. Naveen), Excellent Roy (Suraj) 44. They finished together. Limited Edition (Arul) 44.5. Moved freely. Katana (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1000m: Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Etosha (Likith), Roudy (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. Smashing Blue (rb), Pleroma (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Golden Ring (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (M. Naveen) 1-17, 600/44.5. They finished level. King Pompous (Suraj), Sodashi (Saddam H) 1-15, 600/45. They shaped well. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Peyo (M. Naveen) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Cyrenius (Md. Akram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Crown Consort (Suraj), Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Impressed. Forever Together (Suraj), Windstrom (M. Naveen) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front impressively. Black Eagle (Md. Akram), Isnt She Beautiful (Oliver) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. They are in fine trim. Philosophy (Md. Akram) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. King Louis (Md. Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine shape.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Md. Akram) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Divine Masculine (Rajesh K) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Aferpi (R. Ravi), Twilight Fame (Rajesh k) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Defining Power (R. Ravi), Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Elite Agent (R. Ravi), Handsome Rocky (Rajesh K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped well.