Criteria tweaked for NIS coaching diploma

Elite athletes, fulfilling certain terms, to get direct admission

In attempt to draw younger athletes to coaching, even while continuing their sporting career, the Sports Authority of India has decided to revamp the admission policy at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, allowing for direct induction of eminent athletes to the flagship Diploma Course in Sports Coaching.

Draft criteria

As per the draft admission criteria approved by the academic council, athletes who have either participated at the Olympics, won any medal at World Championships or gold at the Asian/Commonwealth Games would be given direct admission to the course, without any written test or interview. A total of 46 seats in 23 disciplines would be reserved for such athletes.

In case of multiple applications, the final decision would be made on the basis of sports achievements.

More seats

Changes in the existing policy include making the entrance exam for the course online, increasing the number of seats from 566 to 725, lowering of eligibility age from 23 ysears to 21 years, inclusion of a minimum physical standard, inclusion of new parameters in the selection process including logical reasoning, communication and basic computer knowledge and reducing the marks allotted for educational qualification and increasing for sporting achievements.

