Zimbabwe’s Raza scalps seven in Test against SL

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza claimed a career-best seven wickets as the host dismissed Sri Lanka for 293 at tea on the third day of the second cricket Test here on Wednesday.
Off-spinner Raza, who claimed all three wickets to fall in the morning session, took another three after lunch to finish with figures of 7/113 — the second best return for Zimbabwe in Test cricket.
The scores:
Zimbabwe 406 vs Sri Lanka 293 in 119.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 64, Dimuth Karunaratne 44, Oshada Fernando 44, Dhananjaya de Silva 42, Sikandar Raza 7/113).
