Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat
India is leading the series 2-0 against ZimbabweHarare:
India captain K.L. Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday.
India made two changes, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga, replacing Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Medhevere.
Teams:
India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.
Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (wk/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.
-
