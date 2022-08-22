Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat

PTI Harare:
August 22, 2022 12:42 IST

India cricket captain Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, right, and Zimbabwe cricket captain Regis Chakabva pose for photograph with the trophy at Harare Sports Club ahead of their One-Day International cricket matches between the two teams in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain K.L. Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday.

India made two changes, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga, replacing Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Medhevere.

India is leading the series 2-0.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (wk/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

