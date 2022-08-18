Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI | India wins toss, opts to bowl first

Indian cricket captain K.L. Rahul, right, and Zimbabwe cricket captain Regis Chakabva pose for photograph with the trophy at Harare Sports Club ahead of their One-Day International cricket matches between the two teams in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain K.L. Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first One-day International at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

Also making a comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar, who is back after a break of five months due to injury.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.