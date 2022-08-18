Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI | India wins toss, opts to bowl first

K.L. Rahul is leading the Indian side with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy

PTI Harare:
August 18, 2022 12:46 IST

Indian cricket captain K.L. Rahul, right, and Zimbabwe cricket captain Regis Chakabva pose for photograph with the trophy at Harare Sports Club ahead of their One-Day International cricket matches between the two teams in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain K.L. Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first One-day International at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

Also making a comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar, who is back after a break of five months due to injury.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans , Luke Jongwe , Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano , Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Sikandar Raza , Milton Shumba , Donald Tiripano.

