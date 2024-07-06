GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zimbabwe shock India by 13 runs in 1st T20I

The young Indian batters failed to shine and returned with eight-single digit scores to be bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs in pursuit of a target of 116

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Harare

PTI
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club, Saturday, July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A new-look India, led by Shubman Gill, put up a sloppy batting display to lose to an inexperienced Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on July 6.

Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, India chose to field a young side, handing three debut caps.

But the young Indian batters failed to shine and returned with eight-single digit scores to be bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs in pursuit of a target of 116.

India were reduced to 86 for 9 in 17 overs and from there Washington Sundar (27; 34b) led India's fightback but only to fall short.

This became India's first loss in the format in 2024.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front with his tidy 3/25 from his spin bowling, while Tendai Chatara bagged 3/16 from 3.1 overs.

Earlier, India restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9 after they opted to bowl.

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed a career-best 4 for 13, while off-spin-allrounder Washington Sundar snapped 2 for 11 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 16 runs to slip to 90 for 9 inside 16 overs.

But wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande held the fort with a fine cameo of 29 not out from 25 balls (4x4) in an unbroken 25-run last wicket stand with Tendai Chatara.

India handed debut caps to Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, all of them returned with single-digit scores.

Brief Scores

Zimbabwe 115/9 in 20 overs (Dion Myers 23, Clive Madande 29 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 4/13, Washington Sundar 2/11) bt

India 102 allout in 19.5 overs (Sikandar Raza 3/25, Tendai Chatara 3/16) by 13 runs.

